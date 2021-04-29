Thursday, April 29, 2021: Cooler weather returns today with more rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

There will be another chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Expect a 40% chance for rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not expected. Hight temperatures will only reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s under cloudy skies. There may be a little clearing during the late afternoon and evening. Expect a gusty north wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. North winds will stay breezy. There will be a continuation of the chance for rain showers and isolated storms.

Friday will see highs warm into the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chances for showers and storms (mainly for areas south of I-20).

Better chances for rain and storms will move in Saturday. Severe weather is not likely. Highs will be a degree or two cooler than Friday’s highs.

Sunday will see temperatures warm into the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy and dry.

The warming trend will continue for Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s along with lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. The forecast will stay dry, however we will see cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 70’s. Temperatures should recover to near average on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. 20% thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday