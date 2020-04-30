Thursday, April 30, 2020: Very nice day today… possible upcoming record breaking temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today is looking gorgeous. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90° along with plenty of sun. The dew points will be low, so the humidity will not be a factor. Expect a south wind around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, the winds will pick up a bit as temperatures fall into the 50’s and 60’s.

There will be a breezy SSW wind on Friday. Expect high’s in the middle 90’s with plenty of sun.

The weekend is looking unusually hot. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s to near 100° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will likely see triple digit heat as this hot weather continues.

A cold front will move through Tuesday AM. The forecast will stay dry. High’s on Tuesday will be in the low 90’s.

The forecast remains dry through the extended.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:53 A.M.

Sunset: 8:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday