Thursday, April 30: Sunny, windy, and hot for Friday

We are closing the month of April with a very beautiful day planned in the forecast as we head into this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. For your Thursday we will see clear & sunny skies with an afternoon high at 87 degrees. The winds will be light from the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and a mild evening with an overnight low of 63. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.