Thursday, April 8, 2021: A very warm day with lighter winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the upper 80’s. The southern Big Country may see some low 90’s. The winds will cooperate for most. It will be a little breezy in the southern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas will see a light WSW wind. It will be mostly sunny.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s to near 60° under mostly clear skies. The winds will pick up slightly. There will be a south wind around 5-15 MPH.

The temperature trend will increase through Friday. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90’s. This will be the warmest day of the year. A dry line will move through during the afternoon. This may cause a few light showers/non-severe storms to develop (mainly in the eastern Big Country). A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast will stay dry for most.

Saturday will cool to the middle 70’s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Sunday will see temperatures warm back to the upper 80’s. The winds will pick up a bit as well.

Monday and Tuesday will see cooler temperatures and a few more clouds. Highs will be in the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. Tuesday may see a few showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average. It will be breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: Light and Variable.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday