Thursday, April 9, 2020: Mild and cloudy day with a chance for rain and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70’s under cloudy skies. Overnight, cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will fall into the low 50’s.

Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.

The weekend will be in the low to middle 70’s. Saturday has a good chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be of the strong to severe variety. Easter Sunday looks to be dry.

Cool and dry weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 8:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday