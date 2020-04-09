Thursday, April 9, 2020: Mild and cloudy day with a chance for rain and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:
A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70’s under cloudy skies. Overnight, cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will fall into the low 50’s.
Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.
The weekend will be in the low to middle 70’s. Saturday has a good chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be of the strong to severe variety. Easter Sunday looks to be dry.
Cool and dry weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH
Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 76°
Average Low Temperature: 50°
Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.
Sunset: 8:05 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday