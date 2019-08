Happy first day of August! School is just around the corner, and with, hopefully more permanent cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, the cold front we see this weekend will only affect us for a short time before we're back to the triple digits again.

Tonight: Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s as humidity levels and moisture stay consistent. That's going to make for another humid and relatively warm night, so be ready! Winds will stay light around 5 to 15 mph.