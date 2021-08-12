Thursday, August 12, 2021: Hot temperatures return today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a very similar day to Wednesday, however there will be a few more rays of sun. Expect scattered to widely scattered high clouds to filter in from the west. High temperatures will reach the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a breezy south wind. It will be dry for most. Our far western counties have a very small chance for an isolated shower or non-severe storm.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase slightly. It will become partly clear as temperatures fall into the low to middle 70’s. South winds will start breezy, but they will decrease as the night progresses.

Friday will see cloud cover increase slightly. The forecast looks to stay dry through the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and storms will be seen Friday evening.

Better chances for rain will be seen this weekend. Temperatures look to be cooler too. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday will see a continuation of the rain/storm chances. Temperatures will stay below average.

The forecast looks to be drying out and heating up by the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday