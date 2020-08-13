Thursday, August 13, 2020: Even hotter today… Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot and dry weather will continue today. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 100’s under sunny skies. South southwest winds will be around 10-15 MPH. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 1PM this afternoon for most of our area. This will continue though 7PM Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the 105°-107° range for those areas. A Heat Advisory will stay in effect for the rest of our area, with the one exception being Mills Co., until 8PM Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the 103°-105° range for those areas. This dangerous heat will cause an increased risk for heat related illness. Make sure to practice heat safety.

Temperatures will be on the increase through Friday. Expect temperatures on Friday to reach 106°. Heat index values may be as high as 110°. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see a weakening in the high pressure aloft. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and slightly cooler high temperatures. However, we will stay unseasonably hot and mainly dry. There may be a few isolated showers and storms Sunday evening.

A cold front looks to come through during the Sunday evening- Monday AM time frame. This will help to break this seemingly endless unseasonably hot and dry weather pattern. Monday through Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures along with slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday