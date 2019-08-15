Thursday, August 15, 2019: Above average temperatures return

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As a upper level ridge sits to the west of our area a upper level trough sits to the east of our area. Due to this, we will remain in a northwest upper level flow this afternoon. Small disturbances in the flow aloft are forecast to move over our area today which will give us a 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will rise to around 100° this afternoon as the flow aloft becomes more zonal.

By Sunday, an upper level ridge will steepen over our area. This will cause even hotter temperatures and will bring an end to any rain chances. The ridge will be the dominant weather maker through the rest of the extended forecast. An 850 hpa thermal ridge will also settle just to our west. As such, triple digit heat will continue through the extended forecast along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 8:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday