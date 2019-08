Well the heat is back, y'all. Temperatures stayed below 100° on Wednesday, ending a nine day streak of triple-digit temperatures in Abilene, but that streak will start back up again this afternoon. Highs will climb to around 100° this afternoon across the Big Country. There will be a small chance for a couple very isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon through this evening.

Hotter temperatures continue to build in as we head into this weekend, up to 104° in Abilene on Sunday afternoon. Winds will become breezier through the weekend too. We will continue the stretch of triple-digit temperatures into the middle of next, likely seeing another at least week long streak of 100s.