Thursday, August 20, 2020: Decreasing clouds and rain chances today with hot temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain chances will be with us through the morning hours. A few storms will be possible. Severe weather is not likely, however lightning is still a concern. Rain and storm chances will linger into the afternoon as cloud cover decreases. High temperatures today will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. The winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by Friday. Some models are indicating the potential for showers and thunderstorms Friday night. This will be monitored. For now, I am going with a 30% chance.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as dry weather settles in. Expect highs near 100° under sunny to mainly sunny skies for both days.

Monday through Wednesday stay dry with temperatures a few degrees above average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (AM) 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (PM) High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. 30% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday