Thursday, August 22, 2019: Hot and mostly dry…Rain chances?

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As an upper level ridge continues to dominate the weather, today will be hot and mostly dry. There is a 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through the night. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! Otherwise today will be very sunny.

There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorm activity on Friday. Some computer models models suggest a upper level shortwave trough moving through north Texas Friday morning. If this happens it will interact with sufficient water vapor and possible outflow boundaries from previous thunderstorms activity. Confidence isn’t great so a issuing a slight chance (20%) is appropriate.

As we head into the weekend, some computer models forecast an upper level shortwave moving through along the southeastern border of Oklahoma. This will give our area the chance for some showers and thunderstorms and cause cooler temperatures. However, some computer models runs show the ridge remaining strong. This will cause a continuation of hot and dry weather. Confidence being low for the weekend introducing a slight chance (20%) for rain showers and thunderstorms for Saturday is appropriate.

As we head into next week the upper level ridge will strengthen. This will cause temperatures to return to the triple digits for Sunday and Monday under sunny skies.

There is a 20% chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday as a frontal boundary is forecast to effect our area. This will cause temperatures to fall to near average as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Warm. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 8:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday