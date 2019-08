Rain chances are finally back in the forecast for some today as we end a week long stretch of triple-digit temperatures in Abilene. Skies will be mostly sunny by this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the northwestern Big Country.

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances return as we head into Friday afternoon across the Big Country, keeping temperatures in the mid 90s for afternoon highs. Another chance for isolated showers will return on Saturday too as skies stay partly sunny.