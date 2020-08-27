Thursday, August 27, 2020: Another hot day with isolated rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday will see a partly sunny sky along with a slight chance for afternoon showers and non-severe storms. The humidity will also increase as tropical moisture moves in from the gulf. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. This is all due to Hurricane Laura which as of 7:53 AM was a category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 MPH. It will continue to decrease in strength as it moves north through eastern Texas and western Louisiana today. Tropical storm warnings exist as far north as central Arkansas. Storm surge, flooding, and extreme wind will all be concerns with this life threatening storm. This storm will have little effect on the Big Country and Heartland. Temperatures stay near seasonable.

High pressure moves in Friday as temperatures jump up to the triple digits. Heat Advisory level may be reached during the afternoon and early evening. Make sure to practice heat safety. This is even more important now as this extreme heat coincides with the start of the high school football season. The weekend will be dry along with a continuation of the hundred degree high temperatures.

Rain and storm chances move in Monday night along with an approaching cold front.

Temperatures will cool down into the low to middle 90’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and storm chances will continue.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 30% PM Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 30% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 30% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday