Thursday, August 29, 2019: Hot temperatures return…Rain chances this weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today as a south southeast surface wind will usher in hot and moist air into our region. Temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. It will be humid so heat indices will be around 100°. An upper level high pressure system will be in the Arizona and New Mexico region today. This will put us in a north west flow aloft. A week disturbance in the flow aloft may give us a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. A 10% chance for rain and thunderstorms is appropriate.

A few disturbances are forecast to pass over the area on Friday as the high school football season kicks off. So, a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening is warranted. The northwesterly flow aloft and keep high’s out of the triple digits.

Over the weekend more disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the focus for convection. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with high’s in the low to middle 90’s.

Quiet weather looks to settle in early next week as the upper level ridge shifts to the east. This will end our rain chances and bring temperatures into the middle to upper 90° range.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday