Thursday, August 5, 2021: Unseasonably mild with a slight chance of rain showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will hang on today. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms during the afternoon. The forecast will dry out this evening as cloud cover clears. There will be a light south southwest wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Friday will see highs jump into the middle 90’s. There will be a light south wind under a sunny sky.

The heat will return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° along with a breezy south wind. It will be sunny.

Hot summer-time weather will continue through at least the middle part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

