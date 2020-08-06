Thursday, August 6: Windy and hot through the weekend

As we head into this weekend make sure your air conditioner is working because you will definitely need it as we look for triple digit heat on Saturday & Sunday. In the meantime, for your Friday look for lots of sun out there and an afternoon high of 100 degrees. The winds will be quiet gusty out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and we will only drop down to about 76 degrees. The winds will remain strong out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.