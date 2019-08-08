Thursday, August 8, 2019: Very hot weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As the upper level ridge slowly tracks across our area we will see a prolonged period of very hot, sunny, and dry weather. A 850 hpa ridge will hover over west Texas through Tuesday as well. As a result of these factors the heat advisory has been extended all the way through 7:00 P.M. Friday. High temperatures will be in the 100°-105° degree range with heat indices in the 104°-108° degree range. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

The ridge axis will take hold of our area by the weekend causing temperatures to get even hotter. The Heat Advisory will most likely be extended or an Excessive Heat Warning may be issued by the NWS. The upper level ridge will be the dominate weather feature though Monday. ECMWF and the GFS suggest that the upper level ridge will weaken on Tuesday. During this time, a cold front may stall to the north giving us a very small chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY (HIGH TEMPERATURES: 100°-105° HEAT INDICES 104°-108°)* Mostly sunny. Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: *HEAT ADVISORY (HIGH TEMPERATURES: 100°-105° HEAT INDICES 104°-108°)* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: Light and Variable

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday