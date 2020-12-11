Thursday, December 10, 2020: Rain chances move in overnight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday sure was unseasonably warm. Some areas saw high temperatures around 20° above average. Big changes are in store for us though. Abilene actually ties the high temperature record of 82°. This was set in 1939.

Cloud cover will increase this evening ahead of an upper level low and an associated cold front. Rain chances move in tonight as the aforementioned upper level low and an associated cold front move into our area. Expect a chance for rain showers beginning late this evening and continuing through around daybreak tomorrow morning. There may be a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall totals will be up to a 0.1″. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 50’s. There will be a breezy SSW wind.

Friday will start cloudy, cool, and breezy. By around noon-time cloud cover will have tapered off. Expect a mainly sunny afternoon with high temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s along with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be chilly, breezy, and partly sunny. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will return Monday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature another cold front. The front is dry, however the winds will turn breezy. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Wednesday will see light winds. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be a little breezy. Expect highs near 60° along with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NW 5-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday