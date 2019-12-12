Thursday, December 12, 2019: Mild temperatures! with plenty of sunshine

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country today. This will have very little effect on our area. It will only briefly pick up wind speeds. Expect wind gusts up to 20 MPH from the south southwest in the afternoon. The forecast will stay dry.

Above average temperatures will continue Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to near 70°.

For the weekend, it is looking gorgeous. There will be plenty of sunshine along with above average temperatures.

Cooler temperatures are in store for us early next week. The forecast will remian dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W > S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday