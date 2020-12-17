Thursday, December 17, 2020: A nice warm-up today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a cold morning, expect a nice warm-up. High temperatures will reach the lower 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind. Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. It will get breezy.

Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and mild. A cold front will move through during the evening. The forecast looks dry, however a brief shower cannot be ruled out during the Friday night hours (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas are expected to stay dry.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Sunday will be mild and sunny.

Next week looks to start unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move through during the day on Wednesday. This will cool us down to near average temperatures and give us a breezy NNW wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday