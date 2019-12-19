Thursday, December 19, 2019: Cool day with increasing clouds and a breezy south wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be cool as temperatures reach the middle to upper 50’s. It will be partly sunny as high clouds steam in from the southwest. Look for a southerly breeze to develope as well.

Friday will be in the lower 50’s. It will be partly sunny as well. A weak surface low and associated upper level trough will give our area a slight chance for rain showers Friday into Saturday.

A southwest flow will return for the weekend as an upper level 500 Hpa ridge strenghtnes. Highs will be in the middle to lower 50’s Saturday and in the middle 60’s come Sunday.

We will warm into the upper 60’s on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking mild and partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Partly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday