Thursday, December 2, 2021: Even warmer today with some passing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The temperature trend will continue to increase today. Expect highs in the low 80’s under partly sunny skies. A few isolated areas in the Eastern Big Country may even reach the middle 80’s. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southwest.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild. Most areas will fall into the upper 50’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s along with mostly sunny skies. A few areas may even reach the upper 80’s. That is around 20 to 25 degrees above average. There will be a breezy SW wind.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will stay a few degrees above average. We should see high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70° Saturday. There will be a slight chance of rain showers Saturday evening into early Sunday. The best chance for activity will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas will stay dry.

Sunday will see temperatures top out in the middle 70’s. A stronger cold front will move in Sunday evening. This will cool us down to the upper 50’s to start next week. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Tuesday will feature gusty WSW winds and sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s.

A cold front Wednesday morning will usher back in seasonal temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW > NE 5-10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW > N10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE > SE 10-20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNE 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday