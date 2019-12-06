Thursday, December 5: Chilly and windy for Friday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will warm-up into the upper 70’s to near 80°. It will be breezy as an upper level shortwave trough passes by to our north. This will make the winds come in from the west southwest. This will cause a downsloaping warming effect as the air travels from the higher elevations of New Mexico to the relatively lower elevations of west central Texas. A cold front is then progged to swoop down out of the north west behind the aforementioned upper level shortwave trough tonight.