Thursday Evening Forecast: Sunny Days Up Ahead As We Move Into the Month of June

May Thursday 28th, 2020

Tonight: mostly clear night with overnight lows in the 60’s. winds from the North-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect sunny and dry conditions in the forecast with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s. With the weekend seeing temperatures in the low 90’s. UV index will be high so don’t forget that sunscreen while out on that bike ride, lawnmower or at your local car wash.

Future Discussion: The forecast will not see much change. Mostly dry and sunny conditions as we close out the month of May and step into June. Expect afternoon highs in the lower 90’a through mid-week next week with overnight lows in the upper 60’s. Don’t forget the sunscreen.