FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak cold front will move through late this morning. The front will be accompanied by an area of high to mid level clouds. Partly sunny skies will become sunny this afternoon. The forecast will stay mild and dry. Temperatures may actually go up a couple of degrees when compared to Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Areas south of I-20 should reach the low 70s with light north winds.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s under clear skies. South southwest winds will increase during the night.

A stronger dry cold front will move in Friday evening, but not before temperatures rise all the way into the middle 70s . There will be a gusty WSW wind under sunny skies.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. Highs will only reach the low to middle 50s with partly sunny skies. A gusty NNE wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

We will then get into a warming trend as we head into next week. It will be windy and dry through Tuesday. Rain and storm chances look to move in mid-week next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 6:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday