Thursday, February 11, 2021: Slick road conditions will continue into the afternoon along with freezing temps and overcast skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

VERY SLICK ROADS this morning will make for HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. Freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light freezing rain will cause a thin glaze of ice to form on the roads. Avoid travel if possible! Stay safe!

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* will be in effect until 3 PM Thursday. Light freezing rain, light sleet will cause a thin glaze of ice to form on the roads. Dangerous travel conditions will continue into the afternoon. The forecast will dry out for most during the afternoon, however the southern Big Country and Heartland have the potential for some heavier freezing rain and sleet. By the evening, the forecast will be dry. There will be a slight breeze out of the north under a cloudy sky. The northern Big Country may see some sun by the late afternoon.

Overnight, it will get very cold. Expect low in the low 20’s under a mostly cloudy sky. Any leftover moisture will freeze.

Friday will be dry and very cold. Expect highs in the middle 20’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will see a slight chance for snow showers. High temperatures will reach the middle 20’s under cloudy skies.

Sunday (Valentines Day) will see highs in the teens. Chances for snow will move in as well. The best chance for snow will be Sunday night into Monday morning. This may be of the heavy variety. We are tracking this storm very closely because of the potential impacts this may cause.

Monday (Presidents Day) morning will see low in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the teens. The chance for snow will taper off during the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will see low in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the teens once again. It will be partly sunny. High temperatures will recover to the low 20’s as the winds shift to the south.

A Wednesday morning cold front will keep temperatures a couple degrees below freezing. There will be a chance for a wintry mix as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Wintry Precipitation. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 27° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 24° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Sunday (Valentines Day): Cloudy. 50% Snow. 90% Overnight Snow. AM Wind chill: -5° High Temperature: 17° Winds: NNE 15 MPH

Monday (Presidents Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Snow. AM Wind chill: -10° High Temperature: 12° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. AM Wind chill: -10° High Temperature: 29° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 31° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 6:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday