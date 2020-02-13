Thursday, February 13, 2020: Chilly and sunny today… 4 day warming trend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will only reach the upper 40’s to near 50°. Expect decreasing cloud cover through the AM hours. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly. Overnight, a good radiational cooling setup will be seen. Light winds along with mostly clear skies will cause temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday will see a slight warm-up as highs top out in the middle 50’s. The sunny weather will continue.

The weekend will see a more dramatic warm-up. Expect highs on Saturday to reach the upper 60’s. Sunday should be in the low to middle 70’s.

Cloud cover will increase on Monday as a breezy southwest surface flow initiates. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70’s to near 80°.

A strong cold front will push through Tuesday during the early morning hours. As a result of the front, Tuesday will be cool, cloudy, and feature a chance for some rain.

Temperatures Wednesday AM will be near the freezing. With the chance for precipitation continuing, a wintry mix will be possible during this time. Once temperatures rise above the freezing mark, chances for the wintry mix will transition to a chance for rain. This chance will continue throughout the day. It will be chilly and cloudy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry mix. PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 6:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday