FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cold temperatures will return today behind a strong morning cold front. Temperatures at noon will fall to the middle 30’s behind a gusty north wind. The cold front will also bring widespread cloud cover. We should stay cloudy through noon. Cloud cover will decrease this afternoon leaving most areas with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperature will only reach the low 40s for highs. A gusty north wind will make it feel around 10 degrees colder. The winds will settle late this evening.

A hard freeze is expected tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 20s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light and variable wind.

We will then get into a warming trend as dry weather settles in. Friday will stay cool as highs only recover to the middle 50s.

South winds will pick up Sunday as highs reach the middle 70s. It will be mostly sunny.

The forecast looks a little unsettled as we head into next week. Monday will see temperatures warm all the way to near 80° with a slight chance of rain.

A cold front looks to move in Tuesday. There is the potential for some wintry precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures get cold. With this being so far out, the exact details are not certain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 24° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Wintry mix early. Rain Showers. High Temperature: 40° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 719 A.M.

Sunset: 6:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday