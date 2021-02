We are FINALLY breaking out of this deep-freeze pattern we've been stuck in for over 9 days now. Temperatures will get back to more seasonal highs, snow will begin to melt and all will be back to normal by the weekend and early next weekend in terms of weather.

Tonight: Our last night of frigid temperatures is on the way. Lows will bottom out close to single digits and lower teens. Winds will stay calm with clear skies expected.