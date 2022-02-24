FORECAST SUMMARY:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect through 12PM Thursday. A light freezing rain and a freezing mist will make for hazardous driving conditions. A light glaze to 0.2″ of ice will be possible. Slightly higher totals will be possible in the Northeast Big Country.

A thin layer of ice accumulated on the roads after last nights freezing mist and light freezing drizzle. Expect icy conditions through the early afternoon. Chances of wintry precipitation will end around noon as cloud cover hangs on. The afternoon will see cloud cover exit the area from the west to the east as temperatures slowly warm to the middle to upper 30s. As the sun sun comes out and the temperatures warm to above freezing some good melting is expected. A steady light north breeze will make it feel around 5° – 10° colder.

Thursday night will see temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s. Any leftover moisture will freeze for the Friday morning commute. Impacts from this won’t be widespread, however there may be a few slick spots.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday. It will be partly sunny with a light ENE wind. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s.

Chances of wintry precipitation will return Friday night and continue through Saturday morning. Accumulations look light at this time. Travel has the potential to become hazardous during this time. Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s during the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance or rain showers. The best chance of rain will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland.

A warming trend will begin on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will warm to the 70s as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Clearing skies. Partly Sunny. 60% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 21° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% AM Wintry Mix. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 6:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday