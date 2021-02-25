Thursday, February 25, 2021: Chilly and overcast today with a chance for showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday will be a chilly day. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40’s under overcast skies. Expect some areas of light rain and drizzle. The best chances for activity will be in the eastern Big Country. Rain totals will not be impressive. Most areas will see under 0.1″

Better chances for rain will move in during the overnight. There may even be a few isolated thunderstorms. The best chance for storm activity will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. In those areas a few storms may be strong to potential severe. The main hazard is lightning.

Rain and storm chances will end Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be dry and cool. Cloud cover will decrease through the day. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Saturday will be mild and mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the low 70’s along with a south wind around 10-15 MPH.

Sunday will see an AM cold front. There will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 10° cooler than Saturday.

Monday will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the upper 40’s to near 50° under partly sunny skies. Rain showers will be likely.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s.

Wednesday will warm to near 70°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing clouds. Overcast. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms .Low Temperature: 37° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 6:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday