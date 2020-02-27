Thursday, February 27, 2020: Mild and breezy… Fire weather concerns

FORECAST SUMMARY:
A warming trend will then ensue on Thursday as dry weather settles in. High temperatures today will reach the middle 60’s under sunny skies. It will be breezy and dry as well. With these conditions, fire weather concerns will be increased slightly.
Friday will see highs in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will be even warmer and windy. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a near 80°.
The next chance for rain is Monday of next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 29° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 0-5 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH
Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 63°
Average Low Temperature: 40°
Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.
Sunset: 6:34 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday