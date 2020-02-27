Thursday, February 27, 2020: Mild and breezy… Fire weather concerns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A warming trend will then ensue on Thursday as dry weather settles in. High temperatures today will reach the middle 60’s under sunny skies. It will be breezy and dry as well. With these conditions, fire weather concerns will be increased slightly.

Friday will see highs in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be even warmer and windy. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a near 80°.

The next chance for rain is Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 29° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 6:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday