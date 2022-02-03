FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances of snow will taper off late this morning and early this afternoon. We are still expecting around 3″ -5″ of snow in total for most areas. This will be covering a sheet of ice, all from yesterday’s rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Hazardous travel conditions will continue as high temperatures only reach the around 20°. Not much melting if any is expected with these cold temperatures and overcast skies. A gusty north wind will make it feel like the single digits. These temperatures are dangerous. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns for prolonged exposure.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the single digits and low teens as the skies clear. A gusty north wind will give us wind chill values that are below zero.

Road conditions will stay hazardous through Friday morning as temperatures will stay well below freezing. Afternoon highs will approach the freezing mark with bright sunshine. There will be some melting Friday afternoon, however any leftover moisture will freeze over again Friday night. Black ice will likely form Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon putting an end to hazardous travel.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER STORM WARNING* Cloudy. 70% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 20° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Wind chill: -10° Low Temperature: 10° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 44° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 6:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday