Thursday, January 13, 2022: Well above average temperatures today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. Expect highs to warm all the way into the middle 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. Enjoy the pleasant weather.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Friday will see an increase in the winds. The combination of the winds and dry air in place will make fire weather a concern. There is a fire weather watch in effect for portions of the Western Big Country tomorrow. Highs will soar into the middle 70’s with partly sunny skies. A dry cold front will move through in the evening. This will cause an increase in north winds. Those winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday will be a chilly and windy day. Expect highs in the middle 40’s.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will be felt Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday will see temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday