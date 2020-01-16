Thursday, January 16, 2020: Cold day with really good rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a 90% chance for rain throughout the day with a 20% chance for thunderstorms. A light wintery mix cannot be ruled out for our far northern areas. Knox CO. is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 AM Friday. Temperatures will decrease to the middle 30’s this afternoon.

Friday will warm up to the middle 50’s along with a 80% chance for showers and iso. thunderstorms. Localized flooding may be an issue for the Thursday into Friday time frame.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

Small rain chances move in next week as high temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Decreasing temperatures. (Mid. 30’s this afternoon) High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday