Thursday, January 16: Cold and rainy again on Friday

We're not out of the woods yet in terms of stable weather by any means! Another cold front will knock us down again for the weekend and next week after a brief temperature rebound tomorrow!

Tonight: As we move into the overnight hours tonight, rain chances will stick around for most of the Big Country. Temperatures are actually going to warm up overnight as our cold front from last night moves back into the Big Country and allows at least the southern and some central counties to warm up. I'm expecting a split of mid 30s for our northern counties all the way up to the low 50s for out southern counties tonight.