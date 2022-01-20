Thursday, January 20, 2022: Near freezing today with gusty north winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a cold and windy day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30s under partly sunny skies. A gusty north wind will make it feel around 10° colder. There will be a small chance of precipitation across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Light snow showers or even some wintry mixing cannot be ruled out during the morning and early afternoon. The best chance for wintry precipitation will be along and south of I-10. Accumulations look to be light if any at all.

The skies will become mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall all the way to the middle teens. There will be a light and variable wind.

A slow warm-up will begin on Friday. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s.

Closer to average temperatures will return on Sunday.

Next week will start mild with a small chance of rain showers.

A cold front looks to move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Below average temperatures will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 34° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 46° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 49° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday