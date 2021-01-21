Thursday, January 21, 2021: Unseasonably mild and cloudy today with a chance for rain showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday will see high temperatures jump into the middle 60’s. There will be a chance for rain showers under cloudy skies. Most areas will stay dry, but a few passing light rain showers will be possible throughout most of the afternoon. It will stay overcast for most if not all of the day. There may be some clearing in the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a light WSW wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s. There will be a small chance for rain showers ahead of a cold front. The front will have passed through our area by around 4-5 AM. This will bring an end to any chance for rain.

Friday afternoon will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and mild. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances will return Sunday. It will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Monday morning has a chance for rain as well. The afternoon will be dry. It will be cooler. High temperatures will be near 60°.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny, dry, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday