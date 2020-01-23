Thursday, January 23, 2020: Cool day with plenty of sunshine

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will funnell dry air into our area and cause early morning clouds to decrease quickly. By the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to near 60°. There will be a light northwest wind.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along with temperatures just above seasonable.

The weekend will see temperatures in the middle 60’s with plenty of sun.

By Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 70’s.

Rain chances will move in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: Light and Variable > S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 6:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday