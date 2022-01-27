FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will recover to the low to middle 50s today. Cloud cover will win out. Expect overcast skies through the early afternoon. There will be some clearing in the late afternoon and evening. There will be a light west wind. A cold front will move in this evening, causing the winds to make a turn to the north.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30° under partly clear skies. A breezy NNE wind will make it feel around 5 degrees colder. An isolated shower will be possible in the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Wintry weather is not expected as chances of precipitation should end before temperatures drop to below freezing.

Friday will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s with sunny skies.

Mild temperatures will return this weekend. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 60s. A breezy southwest wind and dry air in place will give us fire weather concerns.

A strong cold front will move in Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms and maybe even wintry precipitation will be possible with this front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: W > N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. (10% Rain Showers for the Southern Big Country and Heartland) Low Temperature: 32° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. (Wintry precipitation and Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out) High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. (Wintry precipitation and Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out) High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 15-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday