Thursday, January 30, 2020: Chilly, cloudy, and raw type day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will top out in the lower 40’s under cloudy skies. There may be a light isolated rain shower as well. The winds will be light.

By Friday the forercast dries out. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

The weekend will be dry and feature a warming trend. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the 70’s on Sunday.

The next cold front is forecast to move through our area on Tuesday of next week. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 10% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 6:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday