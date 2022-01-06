Thursday, January 6, 2022: Cold and and windy day ahead

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A more intense surge of cold air will move in today behind this morning’s cold front. It will be a cold and windy day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s with mainly sunny skies. Gusty north winds will make it feel around 10 degrees colder. The winds will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20’s. There will be a light southeast wind under a clear sky.

A warming trend will then be seen. Friday will see highs in the upper 50’s. Saturday looks to see high temperatures around 20° above average.

Another dry cold front will move in Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall to closer to average to start next week.

Rain chances look to move in Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 15-25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday