Thursday, July 1, 2021: Hot and humid today with a slight chance for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The temperature trend will continue to increase today. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light east southeast wind. Most areas will stay dry, however there will be a slight chance for showers and storms. The time-frame looks to be this afternoon through the middle evening. Severe weather is not likely, however heavy showers will be possible. The main concerns are local flooding, lightning, and strong winds.

Overnight, a cold front will approach the area. It should stay north of our northern counties, but there is a small chance it may enter the northern Big Country. Because of this, there is a slight chance of showers and storms for areas north of I-20 during the night. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light SSE wind.

Chances for rain and storms will increase on Friday. This is because a cold front will move into the Big Country. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 80’s.

Chances for showers and storms will continue through the Independence Day weekend. Periods of heavy rain will be possible. Temperatures will remain below average.

Monday through Wednesday will see a continuation of the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain around 10° below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday