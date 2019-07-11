Thursday, July 11, 2019: Humid day… slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will return to seasonable today as a cold front pushes through our area. It will be a bit humid with heat indexes rising up into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will exist through the afternoon.

As upper level ridging persists through the weekend, it should be dry and sunny.

A low pressure system will pass us to our east which will keep us in a week north east flow. This surface low pressure system may get close enough to our area on Sunday giving us a chance for precipitation. Wrap around precipitation from the western side of the low may effect our far eastern counties. Due to uncertainties with the development and track of this storm, a slight chance (20%) of rain and storms is appropriate for the Sunday night into Monday morning time frame.

By early next week the surface low pressure system will move north and we will be put back into a southerly flow. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90’s to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. Humid. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:40 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday