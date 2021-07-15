Thursday, July 15, 2021: Seasonable temperatures and breezy

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures and cloud cover will both increase today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind. There is a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms in the northern Big Country late this afternoon and evening. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. It will stay breezy.

A better chance for rain showers and storms will be seen Friday. There will be a few more clouds with a continuation of the breezy south wind. Expect highs in the middle 90’s.

The weekend will feature close to average temperatures with a slight chance for showers and storms. Saturday will be breezy. Most will stay dry and severe storms are not expected. However, a few heavy downpours will be possible.

A cold front will move into the Big Country on Monday. This will cool us down to the low 90’s and give us a chance for rain showers and storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature well below average temperatures along with chances for rain showers and storms. Expect highs in the middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Increasing clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday