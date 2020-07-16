Thursday, July 16: Not quite as hot for the weekend

I know. It's not exactly "cool" or anything close to resembling that word outside right now or any time in the foreseeable future. But, mid and upper 90s are certainly better than the 105°+ days we saw earlier this week!

Tonight: Low temps will reach down into the mid 70s with a breezy and humid night ahead as well. Winds will reach to around 5 to 15 mph out of the south.