Thursday, July 18, 2019: Summer heat continues…gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A 850 hpa thermal ridge will hang out just to our west through the weekend. As a result this week through the weekend will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will be around 100° with heat indexes in the 97° – 103° range. There will be little to no chances for rain as we head through the weekend. Practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car.

A trough over the eastern United States is forecast to deepen early next week. At the same time high pressure will strengthen to our north northwest. This will put us in a northerly flow with the possibility of a cold front passing through our area giving us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. For now a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms for the Monday evening into Wednesday morning is appropriate. The temperature will also cool down to around average or possibly to below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. Heat index (97°-103°). High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Warm. Muggy. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. Heat index (97°-103°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. Heat index (97°-103°). High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (97°-103°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 > E N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:44 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday