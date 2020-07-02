Thursday, July 2, 2020: Another hot and humid day with isolated storm chances this afternoon and evening

Forecast Summary:

Expect another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90’s for most. Heat index values will approach 103°. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through 7 PM for Stephens Co. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some small hail and strong wind gusts.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70’s.

Expect high temperatures to be in the middle 90 to 100° range Friday through the holiday weekend. The humidity will not be as bad as the previous few days. The forecast looks dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average Monday through Wednesday. There will also be some chances for rain showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. Heat index: 104° High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday