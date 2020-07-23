Thursday, July 23, 2020: Rain shower and storm chances return today along with seasonable and muggy WX

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures today will be near average along with a muggy feel in the air. Heat index values may approach the triple digit mark in a few areas. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon along with light ESE winds. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be with us through around sundown. The best chance for activity is during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, however localized flooding and lightning will be of concern. Locally impressive rainfall totals will be possible because of the abundant moisture in the atmosphere and the slow moving nature of these storms.

Friday will be a few degrees warmer along with more sunshine. There may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. Most likely, the forecast will stay dry.

With Tropical Depression 8 on track to miss us to our south, the weekend looks to be mainly dry with high temperatures in the middle 90’s. It will be humid. Southern areas may see some rain and thunderstorms, however most areas will stay dry.

Slightly better chances for rain will return early next week. The forecast will stay humid.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday